Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Angela A. Korch Acquires 185 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $159.44 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.99 and a fifty-two week high of $233.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 344,095 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vail Resorts by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,039,000 after buying an additional 289,484 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $42,532,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

