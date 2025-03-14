USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. USD Coin has a market cap of $58.42 billion and approximately $10.64 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,969.59 or 0.99702722 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,336.98 or 0.98942529 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 58,414,470,182 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.usdc.com.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
