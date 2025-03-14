USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider David Mulham Mulham Sells 3,234 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $421,319.50. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $50.32.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.