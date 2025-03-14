USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider David Mulham Mulham Sells 3,234 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $421,319.50. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of USNA stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $50.32.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
