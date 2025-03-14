Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Up 641.3% in February

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 641.3% from the February 13th total of 380,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 29.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ULY opened at $0.30 on Friday. Urgent.ly has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Shares of Urgent.ly are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 17th.

Urgent.ly ( NASDAQ:ULY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.23% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

