Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.40 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.71), with a volume of 2990406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.80 ($1.63).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHED
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance
About Urban Logistics REIT
Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).
The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Logistics REIT
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.