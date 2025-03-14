Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.40 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.71), with a volume of 2990406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.80 ($1.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHED

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

About Urban Logistics REIT

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33. The company has a market capitalization of £609.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).

The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.