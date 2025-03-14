Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $852,000.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,178.60. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $341,120.30.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 8,997 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $154,028.64.

On Monday, December 16th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $336,800.00.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. KBC Group NV increased its position in Upwork by 45.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.