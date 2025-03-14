United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,978,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $305.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $221.53 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. The trade was a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,950.62. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,464 shares of company stock worth $42,396,244. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

