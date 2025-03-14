United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after purchasing an additional 599,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 99,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

