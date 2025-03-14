United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Issues Earnings Results

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%. The business had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter.

United Homes Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UHG opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. United Homes Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $158.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.81.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

