United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Issues Earnings Results

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%. The business had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter.
United Homes Group Price Performance
NASDAQ UHG opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. United Homes Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $158.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.81.
About United Homes Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Palantir’s Deal With Archer Aviation Keeps AI’s Future in Focus
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Joby and Archer Lead the Charge in 2025’s Urban Air Revolution
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.