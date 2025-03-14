Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 120,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 128,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Unigold Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

