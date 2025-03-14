Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.01. 742,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,728,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.99.

Under Armour Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 288.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Under Armour by 48.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

