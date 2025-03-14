Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 800,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,309,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Under Armour Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.60.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.