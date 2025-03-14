Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 800,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,309,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

