Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Achieves $18.82 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,337,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 414,337,182.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.04529784 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $3,454,912.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

