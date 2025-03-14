Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $415.00 at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $510.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $437.48.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $38.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.40. 1,403,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.49 and its 200-day moving average is $386.82. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,674,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $359,480,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.