UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of PATH opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. UiPath has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.00.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 397,121 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

