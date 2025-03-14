UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

PATH stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. UiPath has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in UiPath by 654.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

