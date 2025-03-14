UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a 1.2% increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 274.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. UDR has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.