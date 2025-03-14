UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GES

Guess? Trading Down 7.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

GES stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $476.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Guess? has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 224.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 52.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.