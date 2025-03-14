UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 224.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 52.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
