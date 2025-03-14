UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

DAL stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. The trade was a 33.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

