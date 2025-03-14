Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in February

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UBSFY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 434,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,228. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

