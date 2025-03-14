Turtle Beach Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 394% compared to the average daily volume of 1,572 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Turtle Beach from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Turtle Beach Price Performance

NASDAQ TBCH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,075. The stock has a market cap of $270.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05. Turtle Beach has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turtle Beach will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

