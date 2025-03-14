Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

