Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tungray Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRSG opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Tungray Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Get Tungray Technologies alerts:

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

Receive News & Ratings for Tungray Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungray Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.