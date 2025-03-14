Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tungray Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRSG opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Tungray Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $11.78.
Tungray Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tungray Technologies
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Tungray Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungray Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.