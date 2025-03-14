Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $57,000 in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Argan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,050. The trade was a 17.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $1,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,491,050.55. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,185 shares of company stock worth $3,105,359 over the last ninety days. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Argan

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.