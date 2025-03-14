Truvestments Capital LLC Has $37,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 175.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,194,000 after acquiring an additional 135,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $122.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.