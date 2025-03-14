Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Price

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of VIK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 557,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,172. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

