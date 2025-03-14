Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Waystar Stock Performance

Waystar stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In related news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,903,584.70. The trade was a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,597.70. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Waystar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 652.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

