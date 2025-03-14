Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock opened at $149.02 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

