TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TBRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TruBridge stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. TruBridge has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $191,347.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 729,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,533,596.16. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 116,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter worth $875,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter worth about $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter worth about $829,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

