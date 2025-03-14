Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $483.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

See Also

