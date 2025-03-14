Tredje AP fonden Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,214 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $84.15.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

