Tredje AP fonden Takes $9.32 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,000. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.13% of ExlService at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,852,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,198,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ExlService by 62.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171,912 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 over the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

