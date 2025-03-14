Tredje AP fonden Sells 86,602 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 86,602 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.9 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Get Our Latest Report on DECK

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.