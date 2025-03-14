Tredje AP fonden Sells 40,799 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,799 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

