Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,049 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

