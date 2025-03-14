Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

