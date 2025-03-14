Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $55,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,247.20. The trade was a 8.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,403 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $132.81 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

