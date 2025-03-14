Tredje AP fonden Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

