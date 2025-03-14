Tredje AP fonden Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 662.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

