Tredje AP fonden Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 860,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,210,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARE opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

