Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.90 and last traded at C$18.86, with a volume of 6335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCL.A shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.48.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

