TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Issues Earnings Results

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%.
TP ICAP Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON TCAP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.34). The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,869. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 192 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 277.50 ($3.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.
TP ICAP Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
