Top Mining Stocks To Follow Now – March 11th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Linde, Caterpillar, Apollo Global Management, Freeport-McMoRan, and Barrick Gold are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies engaged in the extraction and processing of natural resources such as metals, minerals, and coal. These investments tend to be highly influenced by global commodity prices, operational risks, and political or environmental regulations, making their performance subject to significant volatility and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $22.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $806.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,011.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $491.88. 2,152,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,965. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.25 and its 200 day moving average is $465.54.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $9.06 on Tuesday, reaching $453.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,093. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.68 and a 200 day moving average of $455.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded down $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.42. 1,232,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,043. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.22. 3,061,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,832. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,038,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 10,435,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,484,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

