Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 413,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 610,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

