Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.
Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.4 %
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
