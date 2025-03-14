Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.680–0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.0 million-$111.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.4 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $2.60 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Tilly’s worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.