Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0300 on Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $377,476.02 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02958165 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $399,473.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

