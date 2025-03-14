Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Up 197.1% in February

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 197.1% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLD. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

