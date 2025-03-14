Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 729,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.19% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,518,000 after buying an additional 2,123,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after buying an additional 1,352,840 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after buying an additional 8,254,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,717,000 after buying an additional 478,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after buying an additional 1,743,241 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,743.68. The trade was a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,149 shares of company stock worth $2,990,766. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

