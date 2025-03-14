Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 550 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,514,000 after acquiring an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 145,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $291,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,705,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $41.74 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

